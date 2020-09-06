Mumbai breathes its worst air since before lockdown owing to Covid

Hazy conditions continued for the second consecutive day in Mumbai as pollution levels saw a sharp spike in some areas, resulting in the worst air quality since March 19, two days before a lockdown was first enforced in the city owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The pollutant-measuring indicator — air quality index (AQI) — was recorded at 100 (satisfactory) for PM2.5 pollutant, as a thin layer of smog covered the city skyline. On March 19, the AQI was 130 (moderate)

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded the worst air quality in the city with a ‘very poor’ AQI of 304 on Sunday. Air quality worsened across all other nine locations as well. Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 156 (moderate), followed by Borivli (139) and Malad (135).

Remaining areas recorded ‘satisfactory’ AQI levels. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

An AQI of 97 (satisfactory) has been predicted for Monday.

“Although there is a sharp decline in rain activity and calm winds, the moisture availability in Mumbai’s air is high. This has increased the pollutant-carrying capacity and the pollutant layer is suspended close to the surface,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR. “Moderate pollution levels are expected to continue until wind speed picks up or rain activity resumes. We will have to check location-specific sources for why BKC was so polluted on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the weather bureau issued a yellow alert on Sunday for the possibility of thundershowers during late evening or overnight till early Monday.

However, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, no rain was recorded in south Mumbai and 0.2 mm was recorded in the suburbs. Thane recorded 15 mm rain. Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai have recorded 26 and 27 mm rain in the first six days of September.

“On Sunday, the city witnessed dull weather with haze obscuring sunlight leading to poor visibility, but it was not fog. The possibility of thunderstorms over isolated areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Sunday night for brief periods cannot be ruled out. Radar images show similar echoes for parts of north and south central Maharashtra,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city and suburbs recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.5 degree Celsius above normal.