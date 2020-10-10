Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai businessman loses ₹2 crore in a cyber fraud

Mumbai businessman loses ₹2 crore in a cyber fraud

A 51-year-old Khar-based businessman filed a first information report (FIR) at BKC cyber police against an unknown person after someone illegally transferred ₹2 crore from his...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:26 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 51-year-old Khar-based businessman filed a first information report (FIR) at BKC cyber police against an unknown person after someone illegally transferred ₹2 crore from his company’s bank account.

According to police, the complainant Kamal Makhija is an authorised dealer of Hindustan Petroleum who distributes oil to oil factories, petrochemical plants and traders. On October 5, while making a payment, he noticed that ₹2 crore is missing from his account. He then visited his bank and found that the money was transferred to different bank accounts through 31 illegal transactions, said an officer.

Makhija then approached cyber police and filed a written complaint. An officer from cyber police station said, “We have registered the offence under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 66 (computer-related offences.), 66 (c) (punishment for identity theft), 66 (D) (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource], and 43 (A) (compensation for failure to protect data) of Information Technology Act.”

“As soon as we registered the case, we managed to save ₹44 lakh. However, by that time the accused had withdrawn remaining cash from different ATM centres and some money was transferred to other accounts. We are investigating the case,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (cyber).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Oct 10, 2020 22:45 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Vaar: Salman announces Nikki as confirmed contestant
Oct 10, 2020 23:04 IST
World Bank sees sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP rebounding
Oct 10, 2020 23:02 IST
Covid-19 impact: 100 industrial units withdraw power connections in Noida
Oct 10, 2020 23:01 IST
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Oct 10, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.