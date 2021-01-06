Mumbai businesswoman gets fake car number plate similar to Ratan Tata’s, booked

Sections
The case came to light after Ratan Tata approached CMO about two e-challans for traffic violations which he had not committed, said traffic police officers

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:29 IST

By Megha Sood,

The accused had replaced just two numbers on her number plate to match Tata’s number plate as it was her ‘lucky’ number. (HT FILE)

Mumbai traffic police have filed a complaint against a businesswoman from Matunga for allegedly duplicating the number plate of the car of 83-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata on Tuesday.

According to traffic police officers, they received a complaint from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office to conduct a probe after Ratan Tata approached the CM’s office informing of two e-challans for traffic violations which the business tycoon had not committed.

The traffic department then went through pending e-challans and found that Gitanjalli Samirr Shah, a director of a customs house agent and freight forwarding company, Narendra Forwarders Private Limited, had created duplicate number plates of Tata’s car.

“There were three e-challans registered against the number which were being used by the accused,” said Yashasvi Yadav, joint commissioner of police.



The traffic police then approached Matunga police. On questioning the accused, the police discovered that

Shah had replaced just two numbers on her number plate to match Tata’s number plate as it was her ‘lucky’ number.

Matunga police have registered a first information report (FIR) and are in the process of arresting the accused.

Yadav has awarded ₹5,000 to constables Aziz Shaikh and Sandeep Phanse for investigating the case and finding out the details of the accused.

