Mumbai: Central, Western Railway services restored

Due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, public transport in the city was severely impacted on Wednesday

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai Central local train services were suspended owing to water logging on railway tracks at Sion, Chunabhatti, Kurla, Matunga Road and Mahalaxmi. (Representational Image)

Train services on the Central and Western Railway, severely impacted by the heavy rains for two days, have completely been restored.

Due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, public transport in Mumbai was severely impacted on Wednesday. Mumbai Central local train services were suspended owing to water logging on railway tracks at Sion, Chunabhatti, Kurla, Matunga Road and Mahalaxmi.

Local train services were suspended for nearly 14 hours between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Thane railway stations. Train services resumed on Central Railway between CSMT and Thane at 7.45 pm on Wednesday evening.

Likewise, train services were suspended for nearly 24 hours between CSMT and Vashi railway stations on Wednesday. The services were resumed on harbour railway on Thursday morning at 5 am.

On the Western Railway, local train services were suspended between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations for nearly 11 hours. The services was resumed between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Nearly 700 local trains are being operated daily from June 15 on Central and Western Railway for employees working in essential services.

