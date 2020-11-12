Sections
Mumbai citizen group submits plan for easing traffic woes to BMC

Some of the suggestions include odd-even parking from the Paanch Rasta junction to the Ambaji Dham mandir so as to allow more space for traffic flow

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:38 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational photo. (REUTERS File)

Citizen group Jaagrut Mulundkars has surveyed one of the busiest junctions in the Mumbai suburb of Mulund and has submitted an action plan to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) and the traffic police on how to ease traffic woes in the area.

Chetan Bordawekar, a member of the group, said, “The junction always faces traffic snarls. Many times, ambulances are stuck in traffic.”

Some of the suggestions include odd-even parking from the Paanch Rasta junction to the Ambaji Dham mandir so as to allow more space for traffic flow. Currently, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road restricting space. The group has also proposed clearly marked zebra crossings to safeguard pedestrians and relocation of a divider to make way for more vehicles.

“We have submitted our report and are waiting for a response from the officials. Post this, we are also looking at studying some of the internal roads in Mulund to enable better traffic movement,” Bordawekar said.

A BMC official said they are studying the plan.

