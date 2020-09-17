Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body appoints 35 specialist doctors at jumbo Covid centres

Mumbai civic body appoints 35 specialist doctors at jumbo Covid centres

In a bid to provide more effective medical treatment at its jumbo Covid centres in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a group of 35 specialist...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a bid to provide more effective medical treatment at its jumbo Covid centres in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a group of 35 specialist doctors from 11 prominent private hospitals in its seven jumbo Covid centres to oversee the treatment and coordinate with civic doctors. These private doctors will also bring in their expertise to consult critical cases at the jumbo centres.

The specialist doctors are from private hospitals including Breach Candy, Lilavati, Hinduja, Kokilaben, Bombay, Fortis, Nanavati and Ambani hospitals. A senior civic official said, “The facilities at our jumbo Covid centres are much better than private hospitals in several areas. This move will now encourage patients to get admitted in our centres, which are perceived to be ill-equipped.”

The jumbo Covid centres are located in Byculla, NSCI-Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Nesco-Goregaon, Mulund and Dahisar areas. The total bed capacity in these centres is 7,650 and around 1,466 medical staffers are deployed there.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Maximum roads mishaps in 2019 due to speeding
Sep 17, 2020 23:58 IST
Delhi riots: Court takes cognizance of charges under UAPA
Sep 17, 2020 23:58 IST
Maharashtra CET registrations for engineering surge to 5.3 lakh from 4.1 lakh in 2019
Sep 17, 2020 23:56 IST
PoK missing from India map sent to class 4 students of North MCD schools, inquiry ordered
Sep 17, 2020 23:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.