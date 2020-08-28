Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body asks private hospitals to refer critical patients to its Covid facilities

Mumbai civic body asks private hospitals to refer critical patients to its Covid facilities

BMC data showed that Covid-19-related deaths in private hospitals rose to over 40% in August, as compared to between 15% and 20% in June

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:57 IST

By Sagar Pillai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

BMC authorities said that Covid-19 patients, who are not showing any signs of recovery, must be shifted to dedicated hospitals for the viral infection at the earliest. (HT Photo)

Private hospitals have been suggested to refer critical coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Covid Care Centres (CCUs) and also government hospitals in a bid to bring down the fatalities caused due to the raging viral outbreak in Mumbai.

BMC authorities said that Covid-19 patients, who are not showing any signs of recovery, must be shifted to dedicated hospitals for the viral infection at the earliest.

Mumbai’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 5.3%, as compared to Maharashtra’s at 3.2%.

BMC, which is aiming to bring down the CFR to below 3%, has found out that Covid-19-related fatalities are higher in private healthcare facilities.



The civic body has been conducting weekly meetings with top 10 hospitals that have been registering higher Covid-19-related death rates.

BMC data showed that Covid-19-related deaths in private hospitals rose to over 40% in August, as compared to between 15% and 20% in June.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, BMC, said, “We have suggested private hospital authorities to refer critical Covid-19 patients to our major government-run hospitals and CCCs. They have also been directed to seek the opinion of external experts such as deans of government-run hospitals or members from the Maharashtra task force for Covid-19 management. This initiative is being done under our ‘Mission Save Lives’ strategy, where we want to bring down fatalities.”

Mission Save Lives, which was launched on June 30, is a nine-point strategy.

The initiative aims to reduce Covid-19 fatalities, including video surveillance of each patient, mandatory audit of every death and giving bedpans to those who are critically ill.

