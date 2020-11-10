Mumbai civic body bans bursting of firecrackers except on Diwali evening

Bursting of firecrackers stands banned across Mumbai from November 9 to November 30, except on November 14 (Diwali), but that, too, of only two types — “sparklers” and “flowerpots” — in private spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday.

The civic body’s order, a safety measure in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, said crackers that create noise pollution won’t be allowed on Diwali day (Saturday). However, interestingly, the sale of firecrackers has not been banned in Maharashtra or Mumbai. The BMC has appealed to the public to not use sanitisers when bursting firecrackers, but use water and soap instead, as sanitisers are inflammable owing to the alcohol in them. “Let us celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali this year to save Mumbaiites from a possible second wave of Covid-19. We all can jointly make this possible,” said Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner, BMC.

The BMC circular has empowered assistant municipal commissioners and local police to take action against those violating its order. The civic body has urged officials concerned to book violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the public to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali, as the resultant smoke could create health hazards for Covid-19 patients and those suffering from respiratory ailments.

A state cabinet meeting last week had discussed issuing a blanket ban on sale of firecrackers, but no decision was taken then.

The BMC has appealed to Mumbaiites to avoid social gatherings during Diwali and have online celebrations instead. The civic body authorities have urged the public to comply with social-distancing norms, while celebrating Diwali.

However, those in the business of selling crackers were not happy with this ban. Mohammad Aslam, a wholesaler of fire crackers from south Mumbai, said, “I understand the Covid-19 situation, but this ban could have been done much earlier. We already have stocked up for the festival anticipating sales, and at the last moment we have a ban. It is matter of our employment and hence this decision should have been taken at least three weeks before.”

Meanwhile, Sumaira Abdulali, noise-pollution activist and convener, Awaaz Foundation, said, “This year, the stakes are very high due to Covid-19. I am glad that the authorities are concerned and have banned bursting of crackers except on Saturday, but enforcement of this ban is something that I’ll be looking forward to. The BMC has banned bursting, but has not banned selling, and hence in this scenario the enforcement has to be good.”

Abdulali added, “I agree that in case of public places there is a complete ban on bursting crackers, but these crackers will now be burst in residential areas, if there is no enforcement. The enforcement of the ban is something that has to be better, considering selling of crackers is not banned.” The decision received a mostly positive response from political parties. Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition in the BMC and Congress corporator, said, “We have seen in Delhi where due to increase in pollution, the number of Covid-19 cases has gone up. Hence, rather than this bursting of crackers being an administrative ban, I suggest it should be a voluntary ban, where citizens should ensure no bursting of crackers this year.”

Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP corporator and BMC’s standing committee member, said, “We support this ban considering this is in favour of the environment and also a measure against spread of Covid-19. Now, when it comes to banning sale of crackers, I think that is something which should not be a concern. We need to understand that selling of crackers is an industry and its manufacturing and selling happens throughout the year. Hence, banning bursting of crackers alone should be helpful.”

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party corporator and BMC group leader in the BMC, said, “I support this ban and more people should ensure that this year we celebrate Diwali in a traditional manner. Also, I demand that not only bursting of crackers, but even selling of it should be banned, considering it damages the environment throughout, irrespective of there being Covid-19 or not.”