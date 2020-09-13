Mumbai civic body collects 100 voice samples for Covid-19 detection using AI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected 100 voice samples of suspected Covid-19 patients as part of a pan-India study that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify Covid-positive individuals. If the results are encouraging, then AI-based voice tests may be used to screen patients since there is almost no waiting time for these results. The study is being carried out by Vocalis Health, an Israel-based start-up.

For the pan-India study, which will be undertaken in two phases, 10,000 samples will be collected of which 2,000 will be from Mumbai. In the first phase, 500 samples will be collected and analysed using AI, which will help formulate a specific voice wavelength to detect Covid-19 patients within 30 seconds. The civic body signed a memorandum of understanding for the study with Vocalis Health on August 21.

“First, we will take samples of 500 individuals, then the remaining ones. The researchers will analyse the health condition of suspected patients from their voice modulations. Through this, they [the researchers] will be able to set a specific voice wavelength which might help to detect Covid-19 patients,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner. BMC has collected 100 samples from its jumbo Covid facility at NESCO Ground in Goregaon (East).

This study is based on the hypothesis that the infection may affect the voice of individuals, given the interdependence between the respiratory and speech systems in the body.

“If the pilot shows promising results, we have plans to use the program in other hospitals as well. It is non-invasive and can deliver results quickly,” said Kakani.

The gold standard test for to diagnose Covid-19 is reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). However, it takes over eight hours to deliver results. Though rapid antigen tests give results within 30 minutes, its false negativity rate is higher.

Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of BYL Nair Dental Hospital and in-charge of the Covid facility at NESCO Ground, said this is the first time that voice biomarkers have been used to identify Covid-19 patients. “We have to wait for the study to get over to gauge the effectiveness of the technique,” she said.

Dr KK Agarwal, a cardiologist and former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, “This technology may be new but is being widely-used across the globe.”