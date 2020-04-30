Mumbai civic body conducts lottery for CBSE, ICSE schools; broadcasts it live for parents

The education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a lottery for admissions to its newly opened Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) schools on Thursday morning. The lottery was conducted only with a select few officials from the department and was broadcasted online for parents.

There were a total of 332 applications for the 308 seats in Woollen Mills Municipal School in Mahim, which is set to be affiliated to ICSE board. While lottery was carried out for junior KG to Class 1, all students who had applied for Classes 2 to 6 got in. For Poonam Nagar Municipal School in Jogeshwari (East), which is set to be affiliated with the CBSE board, there were over 2,000 applications for 308 seats. Of the total application 1,510 were found valid after scrutiny. Lottery for both of these schools was conducted simultaneously on Thursday.

In both of these schools, each class has a capacity of 38 students. In the first year, these schools would run pre-primary to Class 6 under the new board.

Students who have made it to the schools would get a text message on their parent’s phones. In the coming days, parents have to fill out a form to confirm admission.

While the academic year for both these schools is set to begin in June, a decision with respect to the dates would be taken depending on the situation in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, students would be given some online learning resources to keep them engaged.

“This is a first-of-its-kind initiative for students under BMC, and we are happy that it is materialising,” said Sainath Durge, member of the BMC’s education committee.

Admissions in both these schools would be free. Students who are admitted in these schools would have to study Marathi as a compulsory third language. A number of teachers, who are already teaching in BMC schools, have been selected through a rigorous process to become a part of the board. The move hopes to bring in more students to municipal schools, which over the years have been struggling to get students.