Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body to provide PPEs to private clinics to screen citizens in containment zones for Covid-19

Mumbai civic body to provide PPEs to private clinics to screen citizens in containment zones for Covid-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday decided to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to private clinics located near or inside containment zones to screen citizens for...

Updated: May 16, 2020 01:00 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday decided to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to private clinics located near or inside containment zones to screen citizens for Covid-19.

The civic body said that the decision to provide PPEs was taken because private clinics within containment zones have been reluctant to open their doors for citizens owing to fear of transmission.

“A week’s requirement of PPEs may be given as advance supply to such clinics [near or inside containment zones] also. Each ward officer shall collect 1,000 PPEs from Andheri Sports Complex immediately and distribute [among the clinics],” additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu stated in a circular.

BMC claimed that roping in private clinics would help them screen maximum number of citizens and in the early detection of coronavirus cases.



“BMC is intending to help the private clinics inside and near the containment zones with PPE kits to facilitate checking people who may display symptoms. These clinics shall help in early detection of coronavirus infected persons which would help in early isolation and extending necessary medical assistance,” the circular further read.

The BMC has been running fever clinics in the containment zones to screen citizens, apart from checking patients in municipal dispensaries. Until May 12, BMC had screened more than 15,000 citizens in fever clinics and collected 4,500 swabs of suspected patients, of whom 392 were tested positive.

BMC will also give PPEs to ambulance drivers who ferry Covid-19 patients.

“Vehicles provided by transport commissioner and BEST [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] buses will be used [for frontline workers], and are being modified. However, all ward officers have been asked to give drivers and helpers of ambulances with a PPE kit, along with food and provisions for using washrooms in Covid-19 care centres.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.