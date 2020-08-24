Mumbai civic body to ramp up testing with more antigen tests

Sections
BMC has issued an expression of interest for the procurement of the next instalment

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:46 IST

By Sagar Pillai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

As of August 22, BMC has conducted over 72,000 tests via the rapid antigen method across the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

After exhausting over 70% of the rapid antigen kits to test for Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now procuring 50, 000 more kits by September. This is to ramp up their testing in the city from next week. So far, the BMC has conducted over 72,000 antigen tests (of the one lakh kits procured in the first week of July).

The BMC conducted these tests majorly on frontline workers, shopkeepers, vendors and high-risk contacts. Rapid antigen kits deliver test results within 15-20 minutes, but are less sensitive compared to RT-PCR tests. If a symptomatic patient tests negative through rapid antigen test, s(he) must be tested through RT-PCR.

BMC has issued an expression of interest for the procurement of the next instalment of antigen kits. Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said, “We are conducting antigen tests at a much larger scale since the start. For now, we have issued a requirement of 50,000 kits and will procure more in the future.”

As of August 22, BMC has conducted over 72,000 tests via the rapid antigen method across the city, of which nearly 4, 000 have resulted in a positive. Considering the good response, as BMC is able to detect infected patients in a shorter span, it has scaled up its testing capacity. Of the total Covid-19 tests conducted daily, more than 50% are via the rapid antigen method.



