Mumbai civic body to survey schools to ensure better learning

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:59 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

In a bid to ensure that all civic school students get access to seamless education and to monitor the functioning of the schools, Bihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has decided to schedule visits by senior officials in schools under their jurisdiction.

As per a circular issued on Wednesday, officials from the civic education department along with subject experts will carry out regular visits to schools to check the status of learning post-Covid-19 and the resultant online schools. “Several guidelines of the state government and BMC have mandated teachers to ensure that all students get access to learning. Similarly, students who do not have internet and are thus unable to attend online classes, have to be taught offline by going to their localities,” states the circular.

With the state government’s education department introducing 50% attendance for teachers and non-teaching staff, teachers have been asked to complete their work related to teaching and conducting exams from schools. “During official visits, it will be seen if teachers are doing their best to ensure better learning,” states the circular.

Teachers, however, said the move will demotivate civic body schools in doing better. “The civic body needs to trust us rather than just inspecting each and every thing time and again. Our teachers are struggling to reach schools with the travel restrictions but are still doing their best to ensure learning,” said a teacher from a BMC school in the western suburbs.

