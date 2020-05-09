Mumbai civic chief Praveen Pardeshi transferred, IS Chahal replaces him

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred Mumbai municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and two other additional commissioners amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

IS Chahal will take charge as the new chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while Sanjeev Jaiswal and Ashwini Bhide have been appointed additional municipal commissioners, replacing Abasaheb Jarhad and Jayshree Bhoj, said a senior official. Pardeshi will now take position as the additional chief secretary of the urban development department.

The state government has been facing criticism for the rapid rise in cases, especially in Mumbai. Till Friday evening, Mumbai accounted for 12,142 of the state’s 19,063 cases. The Thackeray government is under tremendous pressure to control the outbreak in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had recently expressed concern over the rise in cases in the state. Although Pardeshi and his team were seen as working hard to counter the outbreak, cases have been spiralling for quite some time.

The decision is being seen as an attempt to show that the state government is taking tough measures. Pardeshi has a reputation of being a hard-working and efficient official and has handled several significant assignments, which is why Thackeray’s decision has surprised many in the state government circles.

Before Friday’s developments, Chahal was the principal secretary of the urban development department. Jaiswal’s last posting was as the Thane civic chief, while Bhide was head of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is building the underground Metro-3. Both officials had been appreciated for their work during their previous postings.

Jarhad has been appointed as secretary, relief and rehabilitation department, and Bhoj has been posted as managing director, Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC).

A 1985-batch officer, Pardeshi was a key member of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s core team since he became CM in November 2014. Pardeshi took charge as the civic chief last May and held on to his post, despite the change in the state’s regime in November last year.

Jaiswal, former chief of the Thane municipal corporation, was awaiting a posting, while Bhide was already working with the BMC as member of the task force to contain the epidemic. Jarhad has replaced Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, who has been posted as secretary, public works department.

Chahal is a 1989 batch officer who was appointed as principal secretary of urban development department only in February this year. Before that, he was heading the water resources department as principal secretary.