Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai clears Rs 569 crore for much delayed Mithi river rejuvenation project

Mumbai clears Rs 569 crore for much delayed Mithi river rejuvenation project

Under the Mithi river rejuvenation project, the BMC will be carrying out work to clean the river and decontaminate it in four phases.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:02 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The project includes widening of the river, diversion of drainage lines, construction of a retaining wall and service roads along its sides for accessibility. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Under its Mithi river rejuvenation project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend another Rs 569 crores on widening of the river and construction of its drainage lines among other works. Proposals for the appointment of a contractor were cleared by the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday.

The work includes widening of the river, diversion of drainage lines, construction of a retaining wall and service roads along its sides for accessibility. These works will be executed in four parts between Airport Taxi Bridge in Kurla, Ashok Nagar in Andheri, MTNL Junction at BKC and Filterpada at Powai stretch of river.

The time period for completing the work is 24 months excluding the monsoon period.

Under the Mithi river rejuvenation project, the BMC will be carrying out work to clean the river and decontaminate it in four phases. This also includes removal of encroachments alongside the river that have been polluting the river by dumping waste. Civic officials said that dumping waste causes delay in the rejuvenation work.



Also Read: Marine Drive residents get muddy water, suspect Mumbai coastal road digging work behind contamination

A senior civic official said, “This project will be crucial as retaining walls and widening of the river is an important part of training the Mithi river. The encroachments have delayed similar work in the past.” The river passes through Powai, Sakinaka, Kurla, Andheri and Kurla and then enters Mahim creek.

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition and congress corporator, said, “We have been fined by the National Green Tribunal innumerable times for discharging wastewater into the sea. These works are much-delayed and there should not be any further delay as it has a huge environmental impact on the city.”

Mithi is one of the city’s longest rivers at 17.84 km and was brought in the spotlight after the 2005 deluge.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers march: Thousands headed to Delhi today amid heavy police deployment
Nov 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:21 IST
What to look for in the GDP numbers today?
Nov 27, 2020 08:03 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

Now mandatory lessons on India’s scientific, spiritual heritage for IIIT-A students
Nov 27, 2020 09:07 IST
Indian Navy’s MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 09:21 IST
Covid-19: Wedding season seams less promising for India’s textile traders
Nov 27, 2020 09:07 IST
US offers to educate students in Indian universities about perils of drug consumption
Nov 27, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.