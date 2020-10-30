Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Commuters can now hail bike taxis across the city

Mumbai: Commuters can now hail bike taxis across the city

Rapido, a bike taxi platform, introduced 2,000 bike taxis in the city on Friday

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:07 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Commuters will be able to book a bike taxi by downloading the Rapido mobile phone application. Passengers will have to create an account on the mobile application. The facility is available on both android and IOS platforms. (Representational Photo/HT)

Mumbai residents will now have an option to use a bike taxi to reach a particular destination faster despite heavy traffic. Transport authorities have given permission for bike taxis to operate; the first such service was launched on Friday. Though other cities have such taxis, where commuters can hail a motorcycle to travel, Mumbai authorities have only recently given permission to launch the service.

Rapido, a bike taxi platform, introduced 2,000 bike taxis in the city on Friday.

The fare of the bike taxis will be Rs6 per km and, as an introductory offer, there will be a 50% discount on the first ride.

Also Read: Maharashtra plans app, colour coding to control crowd in local trains



Commuters will be able to book a bike taxi by downloading the Rapido mobile phone application. Passengers will have to create an account on the mobile application. The facility is available on both android and IOS platforms.



“The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters in Mumbai looking for an alternate mode of travel. There is a demand for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option.” said Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido.

A bike-owner can also register on the application and operate it as a bike taxi.

The bike taxi services will also be introduced in other cities in Maharashtra in 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
Oct 30, 2020 14:50 IST
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Oct 30, 2020 14:48 IST
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
Oct 30, 2020 14:35 IST
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
Oct 30, 2020 13:15 IST

latest news

‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Oct 30, 2020 14:56 IST
China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet
Oct 30, 2020 14:52 IST
Ray Fisher says Justice League set saw ‘massive blowups, threats, coercion’
Oct 30, 2020 14:51 IST
Mumbai Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron
Oct 30, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.