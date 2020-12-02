Commuters stage rail roko in Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe, and Saphale as WR changes timings

Rail roko started at around 5.15am at Palghar,Kelwe and Saphale stations over the change of timings of Dahanu suburban train services from Thursday. (Sourced)

Commuters, mainly essential services employees, resorted to a 30-minute rail roko protests at Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe Road, and Saphale railheads on Wednesday morning over the change of timings of Dahanu suburban train services from Thursday. The protesters occupied the tracks saying they will be unable to reach their offices on time with the change of the timings.

Sumit Thakur, a railway official, said the timings have been changed temporarily.

Sarita Sankhe, a nurse, said the services should run as per earlier timings. “Earlier I used to reach my workplace around 6.30am and the night duty staff would be relieved. Now with the timing change, the night duty staff will have to stay put,” said Sankhe.

“From mid-December, the biometric attendance will resume and I will get late for work and face the ire of my superiors.”