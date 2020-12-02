Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Commuters stage rail roko in Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe, and Saphale as WR changes timings

Commuters stage rail roko in Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe, and Saphale as WR changes timings

The protesters occupied the tracks saying they will be unable to reach their offices on time with the change of the timings

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 08:46 IST

By Ram Parmar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Rail roko started at around 5.15am at Palghar,Kelwe and Saphale stations over the change of timings of Dahanu suburban train services from Thursday. (Sourced)

Commuters, mainly essential services employees, resorted to a 30-minute rail roko protests at Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe Road, and Saphale railheads on Wednesday morning over the change of timings of Dahanu suburban train services from Thursday. The protesters occupied the tracks saying they will be unable to reach their offices on time with the change of the timings.

Sumit Thakur, a railway official, said the timings have been changed temporarily.

Sarita Sankhe, a nurse, said the services should run as per earlier timings. “Earlier I used to reach my workplace around 6.30am and the night duty staff would be relieved. Now with the timing change, the night duty staff will have to stay put,” said Sankhe.

“From mid-December, the biometric attendance will resume and I will get late for work and face the ire of my superiors.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
Dec 02, 2020 08:05 IST
Commuters stage rail roko in Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe, and Saphale as WR changes timings
Dec 02, 2020 08:46 IST
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
Dec 02, 2020 08:11 IST
Daily new cases of Covid-19 remain below 50,000: Health ministry
Dec 02, 2020 07:40 IST

latest news

‘He’s in lot of pain’: Wife Candice gives update on David Warner’s injury
Dec 02, 2020 08:47 IST
Strong start to December as S&P 500 index sets another high
Dec 02, 2020 08:44 IST
Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe
Dec 02, 2020 08:43 IST
Nasdaq seeks US approval to require board diversity
Dec 02, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.