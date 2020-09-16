Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai cop booked for rape, cheating

Mumbai cop booked for rape, cheating

VP Road police booked a 51-year-old constable for allegedly sexually assaulting a 44-year-old Girgaum resident.A first information report (FIR) was registered on September 15 after...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:21 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

VP Road police booked a 51-year-old constable for allegedly sexually assaulting a 44-year-old Girgaum resident.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on September 15 after the police received a written complaint that the constable was exploiting the complainant since the past nine months under the pretext of marriage. The constable is yet to be arrested.

The accused is attached to Worli unit of the local arms branch. The survivor they became friends in January this year and that the accused had promised to marry her after divorcing his wife. “The accused later sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He also took money from her by saying that his salary was not credited due to ongoing pandemic situation,” a police officer said.

According to the survivor, the accused took around ₹1,70,000 from her citing various reasons such as purchasing mobile phone, shoes, clothes, fuel, and medicines. The accused allegedly physically assaulted her when she refused to give him money. Following this, the woman lodged the complaint.

An officer from VP Road police station said, “We have recorded her statement and registered the FIR against the constable.”

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet on Friday; no bilateral talks on cards
Sep 16, 2020 23:16 IST
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST

latest news

Woman’s body found floating in a Panvel dam
Sep 16, 2020 23:18 IST
SDMC to de-seal over 600 properties in residential areas locked over past three years
Sep 16, 2020 23:17 IST
Senior inspector in Maharashtra’s Palghar district donates plasma
Sep 16, 2020 23:16 IST
Tripura to undertake mask enforcement drive across state
Sep 16, 2020 23:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.