Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai cops remove over 650 misleading social media posts on Covid-19, hate messages

Mumbai cops remove over 650 misleading social media posts on Covid-19, hate messages

Mumbai Police have pulled down over 650 objectionable messages including misleading posts on Covid-19, hateful messages, communal posts, false and fake news linking to the disease, and other such...

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:21 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Mumbai Police have pulled down over 650 objectionable messages including misleading posts on Covid-19, hateful messages, communal posts, false and fake news linking to the disease, and other such content from various social media platforms since the beginning of the lockdown till Thursday morning.

Five FIRs have also been registered in this regard, said a senior police officer from city police.

“The state cyber police have taken down 60 such posts and 155 accused arrested so far, said Harish Baijal, deputy inspector general of state cyber police.

A senior police officer from city police on Thursday told HT that the Social Media Lab (SML) of Special Branch-1, the intelligence wing of Mumbai police, has pulled down 550 objectionable posts during the lockdown period. “These posts were highly misleading, baseless and had potential to trigger panic among people and also communal tension in the city,” the officer said.



The officer further added that the messages circulating initially on the social media platforms had misinformation regarding coronavirus, but later, messages on the Tablighi Jamaat incident of Delhi spread like wildfire.

DCP (Cyber) Vishal Thakur said, “The Cyber police station have removed over 100 objectionable content from the internet platforms during the lockdown.”

“We keep a close eye on trends and patterns and analyse them to identify the platforms or groups which are regularly spreading such inflammatory videos or posts. Then appropriate action is taken against such elements,” another officer said.

A team of 30 highly trained, technologically sound, multilingual dedicated policemen of SML works in three shifts to keep an eagle’s eye on the suspicious activities on various social media platforms.

They look for objectionable content on popular platforms with the help of advanced filter tools. Once detected, the content is immediately blocked or removed with the help of the service providers.

Members of this team are regularly given training by Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), anti-terror agencies and other government agencies about the new tools, filters and soft-wares that can be used to trace trouble makers operating online.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

128 vehicles impounded, 298 rounded up in Chandigarh
May 01, 2020 00:42 IST
One-year-old girl gets surprise b’day gifts from cops in Mathura
May 01, 2020 00:40 IST
Innovation takes centre stage as UP villages aim to keep virus out
May 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer is out: We have Vikings this time
May 01, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.