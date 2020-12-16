Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai corporator seeks public participation to address local problems

Mumbai corporator seeks public participation to address local problems

To ensure maximum public participation in solving civic issues, a corporator from Wadala has invited citizens of the area, to join him as representatives. These representatives...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:50 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole.

To ensure maximum public participation in solving civic issues, a corporator from Wadala has invited citizens of the area, to join him as representatives. These representatives will act as a mediator to bring up civic issues and suggest improvements to the corporator. Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole from ward 178 in Wadala has already received more than 150 requests from his ward who are willing to be a part of the ‘Join team corporator’ initiative.

Ghole said, “All civic issues including drainage, water supply, illegal parking, pothole-ridden roads, among others, can be addressed better through public participation. This also gives a sense of responsibility to citizens about the problems of their areas.”

Zenobia Unwalla, one of the residents of Ghole’s ward, who has participated in the initiative, said, “This initiative seemed to be an opportunity to address civic issues efficiently.”

Ghole added that suggestions for civic improvements can also be placed through the representatives. “The locals are aware of the problems than anyone else, as they face it daily. Majority of the times, they are in a better place to suggest changes and if they are feasible, they could be worked out efficiently,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

Dissent in TMC official, Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA
by Tanmay Chatterjee
UP Waqf Board eyes Republic Day to lay Foundation of Ayodhya mosque
by HT Correspondent
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
JEE Main to be conducted 4 times a year from 2021: Govt
by Prashant K Nanda
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.