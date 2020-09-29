Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai court discharges 12 Indonesians arrested over Tablighi Jamaat event

Mumbai court discharges 12 Indonesians arrested over Tablighi Jamaat event

The accused were arrested on April 23 under various sections of IPC for failing to declare that they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:26 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Paramilitary personnel at the cordoned off entry route to Tablighi Jamaat's Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid building in New Delhi, in April. (HT file)

A magistrate court in Bandra on Tuesday discharged all 12 Indonesian nationals who were arrested and booked for allegedly not following a Mumbai police advisory declare that they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

During inquiry, Mumbai police learnt that the group of 12 had come to India on February 29 and that they had visited Nizamuddin Markaz to attend the meet. According to Bandra police officials, after attending the religious meet, they arrived in Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in the area.

Also read: ‘Tablighi event led to Covid spread among many,’ Govt tells Parliament

The Bandra police traced them on April 1, and two of them tested positive for Covid-19 after which they were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, while the remaining 10 were home quarantined for 20 days.

The accused were arrested on April 23 under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life) 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life),188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and for attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC).



It was alleged that they had intentionally played a key role in spreading the virus. However, the courts had held that they cannot be booked for attempt to murder as it was not intentional and were granted bail by the sessions court.

Their lawyer Ishrat Khan had later moved a discharge plea, claiming they cannot be charged for any offence. The court discharged all the accused from all the charges. A detailed order copy would, however, be made available in a few days.

Two similar cases are pending where DN Nagar police station has booked 10 Indonesian and Kyrgystan nationals each under similar charges. Police have dropped the charges of attempt to murder against the 20 accused even as the case against them under various other charges is still pending. They were also booked under sections 269 , 270 and 188 of the IPC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Sep 29, 2020 16:32 IST
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Sep 29, 2020 16:38 IST
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Sep 29, 2020 16:31 IST

latest news

DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi look to continue winning run against SRH
Sep 29, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Codeathon: Young coders in the making here
Sep 29, 2020 16:50 IST
PCB trying to convince PSL owners to withdraw petition: Report
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
Punjab school events: Fun-filled day for students of DPS Chandigarh
Sep 29, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.