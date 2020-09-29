Mumbai court discharges 12 Indonesians arrested over Tablighi Jamaat event

Paramilitary personnel at the cordoned off entry route to Tablighi Jamaat's Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid building in New Delhi, in April. (HT file)

A magistrate court in Bandra on Tuesday discharged all 12 Indonesian nationals who were arrested and booked for allegedly not following a Mumbai police advisory declare that they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

During inquiry, Mumbai police learnt that the group of 12 had come to India on February 29 and that they had visited Nizamuddin Markaz to attend the meet. According to Bandra police officials, after attending the religious meet, they arrived in Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in the area.

The Bandra police traced them on April 1, and two of them tested positive for Covid-19 after which they were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, while the remaining 10 were home quarantined for 20 days.

The accused were arrested on April 23 under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life) 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life),188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and for attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was alleged that they had intentionally played a key role in spreading the virus. However, the courts had held that they cannot be booked for attempt to murder as it was not intentional and were granted bail by the sessions court.

Their lawyer Ishrat Khan had later moved a discharge plea, claiming they cannot be charged for any offence. The court discharged all the accused from all the charges. A detailed order copy would, however, be made available in a few days.

Two similar cases are pending where DN Nagar police station has booked 10 Indonesian and Kyrgystan nationals each under similar charges. Police have dropped the charges of attempt to murder against the 20 accused even as the case against them under various other charges is still pending. They were also booked under sections 269 , 270 and 188 of the IPC.