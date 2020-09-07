Mumbai Crawford market accident: Car was not in accused’s name

Investigation into the Crawford market crash, which left five dead, has revealed that the driver had purchased the car online for ₹28,000 did not have the registration certificate (RC) in his name. The car had been sold twice before the accused, Ali Ibrahim Sayyed alias Diggi, 46, bought it. Sources from regional transport office (RTO) said the original owner may face legal problem for not transferring the vehicle’s RC to Sayyed’s name.

According to RTO rules, when an owner sells a motor vehicle (two-wheeler or car), it is important to get the RC and insurance policy transferred in the name of the buyer. If he fails to do so, the owner runs the risk of facing legal problems if the vehicle is involved in any accident or is used in any criminal activity.

An officer from Pydhonie police station said the car used by Sayyed changed hands twice this year but none of the buyers transferred the car documents in their names.

As per RTO record, the owner of the vehicle is still Jyoti Babaria, a Parel resident. Babaria sold it to one Taufuq Taj and his friend Sunny Rajput in January.

Rajput, who works at a private hospital, said, “We (Taj and Rajput) were looking for a car to learn driving. We found this car on an online exchange site and purchased it from Babaria for ₹32,000 on January 9.”

“As lockdown started in March, we were unable drive it and decided to sell it. We posted an online advertisement for the same and we got call from Diggi in June. We sold the car to him for ₹28,000,” Rajput added.

An officer said, “Jyoti didn’t transfer the RC in Taj or Rajput’s name, and they have submitted evidence to show they sold the car.”

In the accident earlier last week, five people lost their lives and three people sustained grave injuries. All the injured are undergoing treatment and are said to be stable.