Mumbai crime branch arrests man with carbine, 3 pistols, 15 cartridges

Mumbai crime branch arrests man with carbine, 3 pistols, 15 cartridges

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man and recovered a carbine, three pistols, three magazines and 15 live cartridges from him. Police said the accused,...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:56 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Representational picture.

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man and recovered a carbine, three pistols, three magazines and 15 live cartridges from him. Police said the accused, Pravin Borde, a native of Madhya Pradesh was sent by a person who deals in weapons, to deliver the firearms in Mumbai.

Inspector Sanjiv Gavade of unit 8 of the crime branch acted on a tip-off about a person coming to Mumbai to deliver weapons in Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra (East).

A trap was laid by police, and accused was nabbed near Bandra Terminus, on Thursday evening. He was carrying a bag, containing a Japanese carbine, three magazines, three pistols and 15 live cartridges. Value of the weapons is around ₹3.75 lakh, said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Akbar Pathan.

Borde was brought to the unit office in Andheri and placed under arrest. During interrogation, police claim to have obtained the name of the sender. A police team will soon visit Madhya Pradesh to nab him, said a crime branch officer.

A further inquiry is going on to check Borde’s record. Borde was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded to police custody till January 4, added the officer.

Police are inquiring with Borde to trace the buyer and also trying to find out the purpose for which the consignment was brought to Mumbai.

