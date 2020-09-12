Sections
Mumbai crime branch begins probe against actor Kangana Ranaut on claims of drug use

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:27 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Mumbai crime branch on Friday initiated a probe against actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with the allegations made by Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman in an interview about the usage of drugs.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier said that Mumbai Police would be asked to probe into claims made by Suman three years ago, alleging that Ranaut forced him to take drugs.

“Sena lawmakers Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik had raised the issue about the revelation against Ranaut that she was on drugs. Suman was in a relationship with her, and he had said that she used to force him to do drugs as well. Mumbai Police will look into the allegations,” Deshmukh had said.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh confirmed the development and said, “We have received a letter from the home department, and Mumbai crime branch will conduct an inquiry. We will verify and examine the allegations related to drugs.”



Sources said that Mumbai Police sources had received other allegations as well against Ranaut, which will also be proved. “At the moment no FIR has been registered,” said Singh.

