Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Criminal escapes from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Criminal escapes from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Police said they have launched a manhunt for Chhotu Lalman Varma

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:15 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Chhotu Lalman Varma escaped from hospital on Thursday. (Sourced)

A 25-year-old man facing robbery and drug peddling charges, who was arrested on October 27, escaped from a hospital on Thursday after he was admitted there for Covid-19 treatment.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for Chhotu Lalman Varma. Varma was arrested for the possession of 120 gram mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, and sent in seven-day judicial custody. “Before sending him to jail, the police, as per new mandatory procedure, sent him for Coronavirus testing and he tested positive. On court’s order, he was admitted to the GT Hospital...” said a police officer

Dinesh Kadam, the senior inspector of Byculla police station, said Varma faces cases of theft, robbery, drug peddling. “We have informed other police stations about Varma’s escape and are hoping to arrest him soon,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nov 06, 2020 15:52 IST
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 15:08 IST
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Nov 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Nov 06, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

‘A privilege to watch’: Shane Bond names ‘World’s best T20 fast bowler’
Nov 06, 2020 16:05 IST
Mithai making a comeback
Nov 06, 2020 16:03 IST
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
Nov 06, 2020 16:02 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges ‘Twitter is out of control’
Nov 06, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.