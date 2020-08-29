Mumbai crosses 3,000 mm mark with heavy rains, there’s more coming

Forecast is for moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday and light to moderate rain on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai city and its suburbs witnessed heavy rain between Friday and Saturday with light to moderate showers continuing on Saturday morning.

Between 8.30 am Friday and 8.30 am Saturday, the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 108 mm rain while the Santacruz observatory, representative of the suburbs, recorded 85.4 mm rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies 15.6-64.4mm rain as moderate and 64.5-115.5mm rain as heavy.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) for Saturday.

“Due to the well-marked low pressure system over Madhya Pradesh and the lower-level wind convergence over the northwest region, north Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Sunday morning. Thereafter the intensity is likely to reduce,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Location wise rain figures over the past 24 hours (8.30 am Friday to 8.30 am Saturday) showed 156 mm rain in Chembur, 129 mm rain in Bandra, 142 mm rain in Navi Mumbai, 122.4 mm rain in Panvel, and 84 mm rain in Thane.

Mumbai crossed the 3,000 mm-rain mark on Friday. The city has currently recorded 3,038.5 mm rain throughout the season. Both the suburbs and south Mumbai have recorded 61% excess rain.

The city and suburbs can expect cloudy conditions with moderate to heavy rain throughout Saturday and light to moderate rain on Sunday.