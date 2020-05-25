Mumbai death toll crosses 1,000 mark; IAS officers assigned to all major hospitals

The city’s death toll due to Covid-19 crossed the 1,000 mark on Monday, with 38 new deaths taking the toll to 1,026. The city also reported 1,430 new Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cases to 31,972. The overall fatality rate of Mumbai is now 3.2%. A total of 8,404 patients have been cured and discharged.

Dharavi on Monday recorded 42 new cases, taking the total count for the area to 1,583. No new deaths were recorded in Dharavi on Monday.

War room plan

Amid criticism that patients are finding it hard to get beds at public hospitals, the state and city authorities are working out a system to improve the situation on the ground.

Each of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) major hospitals — Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, BYL Nair, KEM, JJ, and all peripheral hospitals — has been assigned an IAS officer and will also get an individual war room with CCTV cameras installed in each Covid-19 and ICU ward.

The war rooms will manage a real-time dashboard of bed availability, and data will be updated every 30 minutes. According to information released by the civic body, each bed at these hospitals will also be given a unique identification code for better management through BMC’s centralised system of the helpline 1916.

Bed capacity

By May 31, Mumbai will have beds to accommodate 44,000 active Covid-19 cases, despite the number of active cases expected by that date is predicted to be only 28,000, BMC said. The civic body currently had 30,000 tier-2 Covid care centre (CCC2) beds and is planning to reach a target of 14,000 dedicated Covid hospital beds.

After acquiring 80% of the beds at private hospitals, 2,624 Covid beds and 3,020 non-Covid beds have been added to the city’s pool. These beds will be allotted to patients by BMC, at government-controlled rates, while the remaining 20% will be available with the hospital for commercial use.

BMC also took over 100% of the ICU beds at 33 private hospitals, increasing its capacity by 417 Covid ICU beds, and 538 non-Covid ICU beds at government rates. Each of BMC’s 24 wards will have an additional 100 general beds and 20 ICU beds from other private hospitals.

Those with diabetes, hypertension at greater risk

As of Monday, of the total number of deaths in the city, 67% of victims had co-morbidities. Around 26% had diabetes; 24% had hypertension; in 32% of the deaths, both diabetes and hypertension were found; 8% of the victims had heart disease, and 10% had other co-morbidities.

Of the total Covid positive cases in Mumbai, 5,709 were above 60 years old cases and 463 of the deaths were also from this age group, which has the highest fatality rate of 8.1%. Among victims below 50 years of age, 20% had comorbidities.

Till Monday, 11,517 cases were from the 40-60 years age group (456 deaths; 4% fatality rate). The highest number of cases (13,133) was recorded in the age group below 40 years, with 69 deaths and a fatality rate of 0.5%.

Of the total cases, 40% were of women and 60% of men; 37% of the total deaths were of women and 63% of men.

Of the 38 deaths recorded on Monday, 27 had comorbidities; 26 were men and 12 were women. Three deaths were of patients below 40 years; 15 of the victims were above 60 and 20 were between 40 and 60 years of age.