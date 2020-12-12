Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai doctors participate in peaceful strike; no impact on emergency services

Mumbai doctors participate in peaceful strike; no impact on emergency services

As a part of the nationwide protest, hundreds of allopathy doctors went on a strike, whereas, all non-essential and non-Covid services from 6am to 6pm were withdrawn

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Doctors protest at Court Naka in Thane, on Friday. (Praful Gangurde)

Thousands of doctors in the state on Friday joined hands with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and participated in a peaceful protest against the Centre’s decision to allow specified streams of Ayurvedic doctors to perform general surgical procedures. However, the emergency services at hospitals were functional.

As a part of the nationwide protest, hundreds of allopathy doctors went on a strike, whereas, all non-essential and non-Covid services from 6am to 6pm were withdrawn. Many outpatient department (OPD) services, including elective services, were cancelled. However, IMA does not have the data about the total number of doctors who participated in the strike.

“Considering the protocols of the pandemic, we didn’t hold any public demonstrations. But we gathered at different spots in the state with posters,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, IMA, Maharashtra.

All emergency services including casualty, emergency room, critical care, intensive care units (ICU), Covid-19 care, emergency surgeries and labour rooms functioned normally.



Also, many doctors did not participate in the strike and continued with their OPDs. “At our hospital, all the OPDs were functional. None of the surgeries was cancelled due to the strike. Everything went as usual without any hurdle,” said Dr V Ravishankar, chief executive officer (CEO), Lilavati Hospital.

Similarly, at civic-run hospitals all non-emergency services were performed. “We are the factory and running the main machine of the healthcare system of the city. How can we close down our OPDs? We received around 2,000 patients on OPD and all were treated by doctors,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

As per a notification issued on November 20, the Central Council of Indian Medicine authorised Ayurvedic postgraduation in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra to perform 58 general surgical procedures. It includes general surgery, urology, surgical gastroenterology, ENT, ophthalmology and dental medicine among others.

“Just by giving some Sanskrit names, Ayurvedic doctors can’t perform surgical procedures. A doctor spends years to gain expertise before operating on any patient. Also, they need approval and registration with the Indian Medical Council. To raise among people about the issue, we decided to stop the non-Covid non-essential services on Friday,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA, Maharashtra. “If an inexperienced doctor operates on a patient, it will be a risk to the patient’s life,” he added.

The IMA has called this aa ‘Mixopathy’ practice which can increase calamities, as per a statement released by the association on December 10.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Want to give Hollywood an influx of Indian talent: Priyanka Chopra
by HT Correspondent
In memoir, Pranab blames Manmohan, Sonia for Cong’s defeat, says Modi govt’s first term autocratic
by HT Correspondent
Shah plans Bengal visit as row over attack on Nadda escalates
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Cannot cure all ills of system, says top court
by Utkarsh Anand

latest news

11 years on, consumer body asks petitioner to approach court
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Rajasthan forms panel to probe death of 12 infants
by HT Correspondent and PTI
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
by HT Correspondent
CBI books 2 Gujarat firms for duping banks of ₹72 crore
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.