Mumbai: Driver arrested for allegedly raping, threatening to kill 18-year-old in Panvel

The girl’s family has been informed. Her condition is fine

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:09 IST

By Anamika Gharat, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening to kill an 18-year-old woman in Mumbai’s Panvel on Monday, investigators said.

The driver took her to a remote place and raped her. “As there were no CCTV cameras, the police arrested Sachin Sharma, 26, the rickshaw driver, with the help of sources and fieldwork. The girl’s family has been informed. Her condition is completely fine,” said an investigator.

