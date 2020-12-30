Mumbai: Driver of truck involved in a hit-and-run accident on western express highway held

Sections
The Vanrai Police have arrested a driver of the dump truck who rammed a two-wheeler on Western Express Highway in Goregaon east on Tuesday, resulting in a traffic police officer’s death and a traffic warden’s serious injuries

The victim, identified as Pandurang Maruti Sapkal (40), was travelling on his scooter when the dump truck hit his two-wheeler from behind while overtaking it from the left side.

Dinesh Pitale, a traffic warden, who was riding pillion, and Sapkal fell due to the impact of the collision, as the dump truck’s driver fled after the accident.

A police officer said that the two were travelling towards Goregaon when the accident took place. The passersby rushed them to a hospital where Sapkal was declared dead on arrival while Pitale was admitted with grievous injuries.

The Vanrai Police scanned CCTV camera footage from the area, tracked down the owner of the dump truck and apprehended the driver Mannakumar Chauhan (31). Chauhan has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

