Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Driver rapes 4-year-old girl, dumps her on highway in a sack, arrested

Mumbai: Driver rapes 4-year-old girl, dumps her on highway in a sack, arrested

A 34-year-old driver of a luxury bus has been arrested on Monday by Bhayander police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl inside the bus on Sunday evening. The...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 02:28 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The girl regained consciousness and was rescued by locals. (AFP)

A 34-year-old driver of a luxury bus has been arrested on Monday by Bhayander police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl inside the bus on Sunday evening. The accused then stuffed her in a gunny (jute) sack and threw her at a desolate spot near a petrol pump near Waliv on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

The girl later regained consciousness and moved around in the sack, following which locals took notice and opened the bag. They then informed Waliv police who took her to Sir DM Petit Municipal Hospital in Vasai where she is undergoing treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Bhayander police station said the survivor was playing with her friends inside a parked luxury bus on Sunday afternoon near Bholaram slum in Bhayander (West) when the bus suddenly started moving. While the others managed to alight the moving bus, the minor remained inside.

After noticing the minor, the driver parked the bus near a desolate spot, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her. Jadhav added that the accused thought the minor was dead when she lost consciousness. He then stuffed the girl inside a jute sack and dumped it near a petrol pump at Fatherwadi, Vasai.



Waliv police had initially registered a case against unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the survivor’s mother found out about her getting stuck in the bus and went to Bhayander police station. The police then launched a search operation for her and informed nearby police stations, Jadhav added.

After checking CCTV footage from nearby areas, the police identified the accused driver and arrested him on Monday under sections 376(2)(i), 376(3) (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The arrested accused was produced before the Thane court and has been remanded in police custody till December 28.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Mumbai: Driver rapes 4-year-old girl, dumps her on highway in a sack, arrested
by Ram Parmar
Properties of 15 rice millers in Karnal
by HT Correspondent
5-yr-old girl raped, killed in Jhajjar
by HT Correspondent
Virus on the wane in Haryana for a fourth week in a row
by Hitender Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.