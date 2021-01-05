Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: FIR against Arbaaz , Sohail Khan, son for violating Covid-19 norms

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:25 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. (IANS/ File)

Mumbai Police on Monday booked actor Arbaaz Khan, his brother Sohail and Sohail’s son Nirvaan after the civic authority registered a case against them for violating quarantine rules.

Despite repeated attempts, the Khans were unavailable for a comment at the time of going to print.

The three had arrived from Dubai, but instead of quarantining at a facility, they went straight to their residences.

A first information report (FIR) in this regard was filed against the three at the Khar police station on the complaint of Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer in H-West ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.



The FIR stated that Arbaaz and Sohail on December 25, 2020, had arrived from Dubai, while Nirvaan arrived on December 30. They were supposed to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days, as per the rules, but they went straight to their homes, the police said.

Funde said in the complaint that when he visited Sohail Khan’s residence, he told him that they had already made bookings at the Taj Land’s End hotel in Bandra, to quarantine, but on arrival when they tested negative for Covid, they decided to directly go to their homes.

However, as per rules even if the test result comes negative, passengers are bound to quarantine for seven days, said Funde in the FIR.

Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operation) Chaitanya Siriprolu said, “A case has been registered against the three under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (unlawful or negligent act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.”

