Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai garment trader booked for raping, cheating house help

Mumbai garment trader booked for raping, cheating house help

A 64-year-old Andheri-based garment trader has been booked for allegedly raping and cheating his 40-year-old house help. A case was registered on November 12 at Amboli police...

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:24 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The accused told his domestic help that he gave his previous employee a flat in exchange for sexual favours. (HT PHoto)

A 64-year-old Andheri-based garment trader has been booked for allegedly raping and cheating his 40-year-old house help. A case was registered on November 12 at Amboli police station after police received a written application from the complainant.

The woman told police that she used to work as a house help for the accused since the last eight years. The accused allegedly told the woman that he had a sexual relationship with his previous house help and had gifted a flat in Andheri. He offered the complainant the same on multiple occasions.

In 2018, the woman booked a flat in a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building for ₹21 lakh. She had ₹17 lakh with her and needed another ₹4 lakh to purchase the flat. The woman asked the accused for help and he loaned her ₹4 lakh and kept the house documents collateral. The woman allegedly returned the money in two years and demanded her house documents back.

An officer from Amboli police station said, “The accused allegedly used to sexually assault the woman and feared that if he returned her documents, she would stop working for him.”

The complainant then approached Amboli police station and registered a complaint. “We have filed a first information report (FIR) and are investigating the case,” said the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
2 kids in Thane hurt in septic tank explosion
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
Mumbai’s pollution levels spiked in October; highest so far in 2020, according to MPCB
Nov 17, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.