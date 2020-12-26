Sections
Mumbai: Glitch derails services on Central Railway’s trans-harbour line

Local train services on the trans-harbour railway line were suspended for more than four hours on Friday.Train services were suspended from 10.05am to 2.46pm, between Thane-Vashi...

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:01 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Koparkhairane railway station. (HT File)

Local train services on the trans-harbour railway line were suspended for more than four hours on Friday.

Train services were suspended from 10.05am to 2.46pm, between Thane-Vashi and Nerul-Vashi railway stations.

A technical glitch at Koparkhairane railway station resulted in the suspension of local train services.

“The railway traffic from Vashi-Thane and Nerul-Thane was suspended. Pantograph of a local train entangled with overhead wires was the reason for train suspension. Train services resumed at 2.46pm.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Owing to the failure, 60 local train services were cancelled on the trans-harbour railway line on Friday.

