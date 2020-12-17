Mumbai: Great-grandmother donates kidney to save 4-year-old great-granddaughter

A 73-year-old great-grandmother saved the life to her four-year-old great-granddaughter by donating one of her kidneys. Considering the age gap of almost 70 years between the donor and recipient, doctors said this is one of the rarest live organ transplants conducted.

The child– Aizah Tanvir Qureshi had a history of facial swelling with poor appetite, nausea and vomiting. She had severely deranged renal function along with metabolic acidosis. Finally, in June, she was diagnosed with an end-stage renal disease – focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) – in which scar tissue develops on the parts of the kidneys that filter waste from the blood (glomeruli). FSGS can be caused by a variety of conditions. The only option left was kidney transplantation.

But when the Qureshis registered with the state health department, the waiting list for cadaveric donation was 850. So, the family started hunting for a suitable donor.

“I wanted to donate my kidney, but due to my diabetes I wasn’t qualified. My husband and his family members couldn’t donate as their blood groups were different. Luckily, my grandmother, who doesn’t have any comorbidities, has the same blood group (O-positive) as that of my daughter. She happily agreed to donate her kidney,” said Nazeen Tanvir Qureshi, 34, Aizah’s mother, a Byculla resident.

The great-grandmother – Rabiya Banu Mohd Haroon Ansari – underwent the pre-surgery diagnosis and was deemed qualified for the transplantation which took place on November 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

“We didn’t have any other option, so we had to take her great-grandmother’s kidney. It has been over three weeks, and both of them are doing well,” said Dr Sharad Sheth, consultant and head of nephrology at the hospital. Currently, Aizah has been kept on immunosuppressants to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ.

Dr Sheth is planning to publish the case study in a medical journal, considering it is one of the rarest organ transplantations. “This case is rare because of the almost 70 years’ age difference between the donor and recipient. I have witnessed cases where grandmothers have donated organs to their grandchildren. But this is the first time I have seen a great-grandmother save a four-year-old great-granddaughter,” he said.

According to doctors, the age difference of 70 years is quite rare in organ transplantation, considering most people above 65-years have comorbidities, which makes them unqualified as donors.

“Great-grandmothers donating organs to their great-grandchildren happens only in 0.20% cases. Though it is not new, it is a rare incident. Had it been a liver, doctors wouldn’t have been able to adjust the adult-sized liver into a four-year-old child,” said Dr Vijay Surase, senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane.