Mumbai: Health workers demand transparency before Covid-19 vaccination

After the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved emergency restricted usage of two Covid-19 vaccines, the healthcare workers are concerned about the lack of clarity. Several senior doctors are planning to wait for a few months to get the first shot until the central government brings more transparency about the efficacy rate and side effects of the vaccines.

“I would prefer to wait for at least six months before taking the first shot,” said a senior officer who works with the state health department. “A vaccine’s side effect is dependent on the chromosomes and genes of people, which differs from place to place. So, if a vaccine shows 100% efficiency rate in the United States (US) or the United Kingdom (UK), it may not be suitable in India due to differences in genome structure. So, we know Covishield has a 70% efficacy rate, but we don’t know if they have found a similar result from the trials in India.”

As reported, in the first phase of the mass immunisation programme, around 12 lakh healthcare workers in the state will be vaccinated as they are the most vulnerable in contracting Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Till December 25, as many as 16,102 healthcare workers in Maharashtra have contracted Covid-19. Out of these, almost 11,000 were working in the government sector. A total of 178 health workers have succumbed to the infection in the state. Among these, 46 were doctors, 11 were nurses and 121 were paramedical workers and other staffers who were involved in the Covid-19 treatment.

So far, 7.50 lakh healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, among others have registered for the vaccination. But the health officers speculate that due to the opaqueness of information, the central government has failed to gain their trust and many would avoid getting vaccinated, after the starting of the immunisation process.

“I believe in scientific development, but it should also take people into confidence. In the US, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) holds public hearings where manufacturers present all data to the authorities, which are even available online for the public. Whereas in India, all the data is hidden. We don’t know if Covaxin works or not, as the regulating body isn’t providing its efficiency rate,” said Anant Bhan, public health expert. “Public wants to make an informative decision,” he added.

The DCGI approved of Covaxin as ‘clinical trial mode’, but doctors aren’t aware if they will have to give written consent for the dosage, as done in clinical trials, and if a placebo (a replica of the actual drug) will also be part of it.

“In clinical trials, volunteers are covered under insurance if they develop any adverse reaction. But in this case, I am not even aware if I will also get the benefit or not. If not, then why would any knowledgeable person take the risk?” said a senior epidemiologist.

All India Drugs Action Network (AIDAN), a pan-India NGO has called Covaxin as an ‘untested and unproven vaccine’. “Concerning Covaxin, we are extremely shocked that the regulatory body has approved of the vaccine without any efficacy data. The phase-3 trials are currently ongoing and it is too early for data to meet the criterion for an interim analysis. The only human data available on safety and immunogenicity is on 755 participants in phase 1 and 2 trials. Other than this, the only data available are from animal studies,” said Malini Aisoli, co-convenor, AIDAN.

At present, the state has achieved almost 95% recovery rate. On Sunday, for the first time since March, the city reported the lowest mortality rate with only three deaths related to Covid-19.

In this background, the health workers are also contemplating to wait for a few months before taking the vaccine. “The pandemic curve in the city has flattened and things are under control. So, I would prefer waiting for a few months and see how the vaccine works. I don’t want to take the vaccine and worry about my health,” said a nurse with 15 years of experience, from King Edward Memorial (KEM), Hospital.

Lastly, many senior doctors with over 25 years of experience in medicine have expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that they would have to go to vaccination centres for the dosages.

“I am a resident of Bandra (West) but most of my hospitals where I consult are in South Mumbai. So, the question is, how the civic body would select my vaccination point. Also, it is impossible to stand in a long queue at these centres and leaving my patients and surgeries, to get vaccinated,” said a senior neurosurgeon.