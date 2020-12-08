Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

Mumbai’s JJ hospital and Lokmanya Tilak general hospital have commenced the third phase of clinical trials for Covaxin, the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Till Tuesday, almost 190 volunteers have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The government-run JJ hospital started the trial on November 30 and, so far, 180 people have already participated in the trial. Sion hospital, after receiving the vaccine from the central government on Sunday, started the trial from Monday. Till Tuesday, the hospital has given the vaccine to around 10 volunteers.

“Initially, we are giving the vaccine to 5-6 people, but we will soon increase the number of daily dosage to fasten the process,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of the Sion hospital.

Covaxin is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine received Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval and the trials commenced across India from July.

Recently, the pharmaceutical firm applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation. It is the third firm after Serum Institute of India and American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to apply for emergency use approval.

In the last week of October, the ICMR selected the two hospitals for the pan-India trial or Covaxin. As many as 2,000 volunteers, between the age group of 18 and 60 years, will be included in the trial. Out of this, 20 per cent volunteers will be selected with co-morbidities while 5 per cent will comprise medical health workers.

The volunteers will be followed up for 12 months as per ICMR rules.

“The third phase will have two stages. After 28 days of the first vaccination, volunteers will be given the second vial,” added Dr Joshi.