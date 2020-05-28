Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai hotel blaze under control: 25 doctors rescued

Mumbai hotel blaze under control: 25 doctors rescued

Twenty five doctors and two others staying in a south Mumbai hotel were rescued after a major fire broke out in the five-storey building, officials said on Thursday.The fire broke out at Hotel Fortune...

Updated: May 28, 2020 08:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

It was a level-2 fire and eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

Twenty five doctors and two others staying in a south Mumbai hotel were rescued after a major fire broke out in the five-storey building, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro Cinema late Wednesday night and was brought under control early Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

“The fire spread from the first to the third floor of the hotel, a fire brigade official told PTI. It was a level-2 fire and eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electrical duct, false ceiling in the lobby and the common passages on the first, second and third floors of the hotel, he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 12-hr rescue ops, 3-yr-old who fell in Telangana borewell found dead
May 28, 2020 09:02 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding
May 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Dukes can swing even without saliva because of quality, says owner
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
Parineeti reunites exes Alia, Sidharth with star-studded throwback pic
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.