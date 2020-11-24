Sections
Mumbai international airport sees surge in traffic from West Asia, Europe

A higher movement of passengers has been seen on the Mumbai-Dubai route, followed by Mumbai-Sharjah and Mumbai-Abu Dhabi since the commencement of India’s air bubble agreement with the UAE

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:47 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (File photo)

The international passenger traffic at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from West Asia has increased by 63% since June and that from Europe by 18% and North America by 10% as of October 31. The traffic is expected to further increase this month.

“While the airport is seeing maximum air passenger traffic from the Middle East [West Asia], Europe and North America respectively, some air traffic is also being seen from Africa. However, currently, the least traffic is being witnessed from the Asia Pacific,” said a CSMIA spokesperson. Africa contributed to 7%, while Asia Pacific 2% of the total air traffic.

A higher movement of passengers has been seen on the Mumbai-Dubai route, followed by Mumbai-Sharjah and Mumbai-Abu Dhabi since the commencement of India’s air bubble agreement with the UAE.

As part of the air bubble agreement, over 1,22,960 passengers flew from Mumbai to the UAE from June to October. Etihad Airways, Emirates, and Air Arabia carried a bulk of the passengers to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

As many as 1,08,250 passengers travelled on the Mumbai-Dubai route with 751 flights, followed by Sharjah (8,715 passengers on 91 flights) and Abu Dhabi (5,990 passengers and 130 flights).

