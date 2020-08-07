Sections
Mumbai is safe only because of our police: NCP leader Supriya Sule takes on Amruta Fadnavis in veiled attack

Mumbai is safe only because of our police: NCP leader Supriya Sule takes on Amruta Fadnavis in veiled attack

Twitter saw Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) take the fight to the Opposition on Thursday. NCP leader and member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule tweeted on Thursday, “Our...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 01:27 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Twitter saw Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) take the fight to the Opposition on Thursday.

NCP leader and member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule tweeted on Thursday, “Our Mumbai is safe only because Mumbai Police, you have been doing your duty. Salute to the service that upholds human value.” Sule’s tweet, writing in Marathi, tagged Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle. She also uploaded a picture of police personnel on duty during heavy downpour.

Sule’s tweets are being seen as a subtle response to comments posted by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Devendra Fadnavis. On August 3, Amruta Fadnavis had tweeted, “The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death case is being handled - I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens [sic].” The tweet was criticised by Shiv Sena leaders who said she was criticising the same police force that had been entrusted with her protection when her husband had been chief minister.

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader Majeed Memon criticised the Centre for handing over the investigation into Rajput’s suicide to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) without the consent of the Maharashtra government. “While the Supreme Court is hearing and examining all the aspects of Sushant’s case, an abrupt transfer of investigation from local police to CBI under orders of Centre without consent of State is not desirable,” said Memon in a tweet on Thursday.



