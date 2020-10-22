Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai lawyer files complaint to invoke sedition against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai lawyer files complaint to invoke sedition against Kangana Ranaut

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has pleaded the court to direct the police to book the actor under charges of sedition for her various posts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The plea is scheduled for hearing next month.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:23 IST

By Charul Shah, Hindustan Times

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (PTI)

A city-based lawyer on Thursday filed a private complaint with Andheri metropolitan magistrate court against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly “causing disharmony among two religious groups through her tweets”.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has pleaded the court to direct the police to book the actor under charges of sedition for her various posts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The plea is scheduled for hearing next month.

The lawyer said that Ranaut’s recent tweet referred to Mumbai as “Pakistan occupied Kashmir” and described the state home minister as a member of the “Taliban”, which Deshmukh claimed have defamed the country.

“The actor has no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land, authorised government bodies,” read the complaint.



Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘You miss Kangana so much. No worries, I will be there soon’

Deshmukh claimed that Ranaut had been attacking the state government and the Shiv Sena by addressing them as murderers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It is prominent to note that every Indian citizen has got the right to freedom of speech and not freedom of hate speech. We have all got limitations to use the right to freedom of speech and expression, yet several people including present accused [Ranaut] have been spreading hate, breaking brotherhood and integrity of the country through time and again provoking hate speeches that disrupt peace in the country,” the complaint mentioned.

The lawyer has also referred to the actor’s comments made on the social media site after the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra ordered police to register a case against her and her sister. The complainant alleged that Ranaut addressed the judiciary as “Papu Sena” in her comments.

Ranaut and her sister have been facing a probe over their comments on social media regarding the government. The two have already been summoned by the Bandra police, which has registered a case against them on the direction of the court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Oct 23, 2020 00:57 IST
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:59 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST

latest news

Govt to sell onion buffer stock, relax import rules
Oct 23, 2020 01:55 IST
Drugs smuggled in over boundary wall, sold in Tihar jail
Oct 23, 2020 01:48 IST
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Oct 23, 2020 01:40 IST
3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%
Oct 23, 2020 01:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.