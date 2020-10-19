Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week

Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week

In a telephonic conversation between senior railway authorities and the state government on Sunday, state officials told the former that they will be provided with modalities and SOPs for allowing an increased number of passengers

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:12 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

As part of its Mission Begin Again, the state government on Friday wrote to railway authorities to allow women commuters to travel by local trains during stipulated hours from Saturday. (PTI)

Decisions on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed and the increase in the number of suburban train services to allow women commuters to travel are likely to be taken this week.

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, had already asked the Railways to allow all women commuters to travel from Saturday. Before this, only women working in essential services and government offices and those who are disabled could travel.

In a telephonic conversation between senior railway authorities and the state government on Sunday, state officials told the former that they will be provided with modalities and SOPs for allowing an increased number of passengers.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro starts today: Here’s how to travel safely



“Discussions on allowing women commuters in local trains took place between state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar and railway authorities. Increased passenger count will be provided. We are ready and prepared to allow women commuters and also operate additional local train services,” a senior railway official said.



The railway authorities and the state government also discussed the issue with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

Discussions regarding the increased number of passengers and train services took place between Kumar and Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday

As part of its Mission Begin Again, the state government on Friday wrote to railway authorities to allow women commuters to travel by local trains during stipulated hours from Saturday. Women commuters were allowed to travel in local trains in stipulated time from between 11am and 3pm and 7pm till midnight. In Mumbai, about one fourth of a 12-coach suburban train is reserved for women commuters. A few special trains only for women commuters are also run by both western and central railways.

