Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Lookout notice against UK couple for cheating people, aide arrested

Mumbai: Lookout notice against UK couple for cheating people, aide arrested

The Mumbai Police has initiated a lookout notice against a couple from the United Kingdom (UK) for allegedly duping people of crores through six websites by luring them into investing in rare coins and promising them high returns citing that the value of these coins would rise.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:40 IST

By Megha Sood,

Police headquarters at Colaba in Mumbai. (HT FILE)

The Mumbai Police has initiated a lookout notice against a couple from the United Kingdom (UK) for allegedly duping people of crores through six websites by luring them into investing in rare coins and promising them high returns citing that the value of these coins would rise. Khar police arrested the couple’s Mumbai-based associate identified as Amir Yakub Shaikh, 30, on Wednesday.

The case came to notice after a woman approached Khar police after she allegedly lost ₹72 lakh to the couple’s ponzi scheme. Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), said the accused, identified as Ahmed Khan, had opened a company named EA Rarcoa Collectibles Pvt Ltd in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and launched six websites to lure people into investing in rare coins.

“In the beginning, Khan gave returns to his investors but later he duped them,” said Trimukhe. When the investors demanded answers, Khan allegedly asked Shaikh to buy coins from Chor Bazaar in Mumbai and gave it to the clients claiming that he had given them rare and precious coins. He had, however, warned them not to open the box.

After the woman lodged a complaint, Khar police tracked Khan and his wife but they fled to the UK. The police then arrested Shaikh from Mumbai Central on Wednesday. While investigating the case, the police found out that Shaikh had collected ₹1 crore in his company account called Iliana Marketing.

“We have issued lookout notices for Khan and his wife and are investigating the came to find out how many more people the trio cheated,” said Trimukhe.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

All villagers around Panipat refinery to undergo health check-up by June 30
by Neeraj Mohan
Udaan raises $280 mn from existing and new investors
by Madhurima Nandy
Maharashtra waives entertainment duty of ₹3.40 crore for 1996 Michael Jackson concert
by Faisal Malik
Four more birds dead at Sukhna, Chandigarh admn steps up surveillance
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.