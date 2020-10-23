Sections
Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building

Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building

Fire fighting operations at the City Centre Mall in Nagpada area of south Mumbai are underway. At least 24 fire engines, 16 jumbo tankers and 250 fire brigade personnel are at the spot trying to control the blaze.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:05 IST

By HT Correspondents | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The fire at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai escalated to level-5 on Friday. (Photo courtesy: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)

Two firemen were injured and around 3500 people were evacuated from a 55-storey building in Mumbai early Friday after a fire in a neighbouring mall escalated to level 5.



People from the neighbouring Orchid Enclave building were evacuated with the help of police.

It was originally a level 1 fire that was reported at the mall around 8.53 pm Thursday. It later escalated to level 3 and then level 5, following which more support from the fire brigade was called in at 2:41am Friday.

