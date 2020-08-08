‘Mumbai malls see low footfall, but high conversion due to planned shopping’

Two days since malls and supermarkets in Mumbai reopened after over four months of lockdown, heavy rains on August 5 and 6 impacted the crowd and staff turnout at the retail stores. The mall owners and retailers, however, said that while there was less footfall, the conversion rate has gone up.

The conversion rate is described as the number of customers who turn up, versus those who shop. This is attributed to planned shopping, instead of visiting malls for leisure. The mall owners and retailers are now hopeful that the coming weekend will see better footfall.

The High Street Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel saw 65% of retailers open shops on August 5. Rajendra Kalkar, president - West, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. said, “Given the weather conditions, the first day was very good and successful. Due to rains, footfalls were restricted and a lot of staffers could not reach. But we had customers coming from Worli, Prabhadevi and Dadar. We opened the mall with a good 65% occupancy. We expect the count to reach 80% in a day or so, once the weather gets better.”

As part of staggered lockdown in March, the Maharashtra government via a notification shut down malls and multiplexes in the second week of March. After 4.5 months, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular allowing malls and supermarkets to reopen from August 5 as part of state government’s Mission Begin Again. This circular has disallowed reopening of multiplexes and the dine-in option for restaurants and food courts inside malls. However, food delivery is allowed through aggregates.

Many mall owners and retailers expect only serious buyers to visit malls. Sachin Dhanawade, chief operating officer (retail and real estate), Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in the Kandivali said, “We were expecting only serious buyers as people are being advised to not step out of their homes unless necessary. As seen in other states, where malls have been operational for a month, customers have been visiting for planned purchases and not for leisure as yet, so the conversions rate is very high.”

According to Dhanawade, while Growel’s 101 saw 20% footfall as compared to the same days last year, the conversion rate has gone up three times, and average spend per customer has gone up four times. The food and beverage industry in malls have seen a conversion rate of 100%.

A representative of Growel’s 101 said, “This week a lot of staff could not turn up for work due to rains, or as many of them live in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Dhanawade said, “We are offering free parking over this weekend and are expecting about 30% to 35% of footfalls this weekend. However, we are confident that the August 15th weekend will be more buzzing as consumers will be more confident to step out for a shopping trip. We are positive that as consumers become more aware of the safety arrangements.”