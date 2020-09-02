Sections
Mumbai man arrested for duping foreign nationals; cash, gold recovered

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:49 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch busted a fake call centre racket and arrested a 30-year-old. The racket allegedly operated from call centres and duped several persons from the United State of America and Canada.

Police have seized ₹40 lakh in cash and four gold biscuits weighing 200 grams from the accused and his bank locker in Malad.

The arrested accused, Nishant Nagraj Shirsikar, a resident of Evershine Nagar in Malad (West), is the mastermind. Police suspect around 200 people are associated with him in the fraud.

After the lockdown was imposed in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the accused started working from their homes, said deputy commissioner of police Nandkumar Thakur of crime branch.



According to the police, following specific information by inspector Sachin Vaze, CIU officers on laid a trap and intercepted Shirsikar in Malad (West) on August 29. During search, officers found unaccounted cash of ₹5 lakh and small quantities of ganja in his possession. A case was registered in Bangur Nagar police station against the accused under the charges of cheating and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Investigation revealed that the accused is a part of an international racket. He and his associates operated from various cities in India through certain call centres and from their homes. The accused called foreign nationals in the United State of America and Canada from call centres, impersonating as officials from revenue service or US citizenship and immigration services to defraud people by threatening them with arrest, fines or deportation if they did not pay the demanded amount allegedly to the government,” said Thakur.

When the victims agreed to pay the accused, they were asked to make payment either online or via hawala operators.

The accused is in police custody till September 4, said Thakur adding that other suspects have been identified and police have started conducting an inquiry against them.

