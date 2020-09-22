Sections
Mumbai man arrested for extorting ₹11.4 lakh from neighbour

Mumbai man arrested for extorting ₹11.4 lakh from neighbour

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:22 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Bangurnagar police on Monday arrested a 54-year-old freelance consultant while accepting extortion money of ₹11.4 lakh from his neighbour. The arrested accused Vinayak Upadhyay had threatened the victim stating that he would register a complaint under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly molesting his daughter in 2012.

Sujitkumar Gunjkar, assistant police inspector said, “The accused threatened complainant stating that he had molested his daughter in the year 2012 for which he was now planning to file a police complaint against him. The accused asked the victim to pay ₹65 lakh to avoid a police complaint.”

The complainant who works as a manager at a multinational company told police in his statement that on September 16, Upadhyay met him and told him that in 2012 he had molested his daughter and that time she was a minor. He threatened that he will file a police complaint against me.”

The next day Upadhyay gave me a complaint letter which contained a fake story of molestation. The complainant told his wife about Upadhyay’s letter after which the complainant’s wife visited Upadhyay and asked him the reason behind such a fake letter.



Upadhyay later emailed her explaining what he exactly wants from them. Upadhyay wrote in an email that he wanted ₹65 lakh of which ₹62 lakh should be in cash all in ₹500 denomination and said he wanted ₹2.80 lakh as tax.

“The accused sent the content of that email on her WhatsApp too. The family then decided to file a police complaint and they approached us and gave a written complaint,” said Gunjkar.

A case under sections 384 (Punishment for extortion), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 503 (Criminal intimidation) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. On Monday he came to Goregaon to receive the first instalment and we arrested him red-handed while accepting cash.

