Mumbai man arrested for rape, forcing victim to abort

The Dahisar police on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of rape and causing miscarriage without consent. The case was registered on Tuesday after police received a written application from the victim stating that the accused had raped her from 2009 to 2020 on fake promises of marriage.

According to complainant’s statement, she stays at Mira Road and had become friends with the accused in 2009. She had been in a relationship with the accused since November 2009, and since then he raped her by promising to marry her.

She also claimed in her complaint that the accused sexually assaulted her by spiking her breakfast. Last year when she informed him about her pregnancy the accused asked her to abort the foetus, stated the complaint

The accused then got her pregnancy aborted. Recently when she realized that the accused was giving her fake assurances of marriage, she decided to report the incident and approached Dahisar police.

An officer from Dahisar police station said, “Following her complaint we registered a first information report (FIR) under section 376 (2)(n) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), and 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.”