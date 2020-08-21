Man arrested for raping minor after promising marriage

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Borivli girl at Mumbai’s Dadar Chowpatty. The accused allegedly had sexual intercourse with the girl twice after promising marriage to her. Later, the girl discovered the man was in a relationship with another woman.

Tushar Jadhav, a Diva resident, was arrested on Thursday.An employee at the Nair hospital, Mumbai Central, Jadhav had reportedly befriended the girl in September 2019 when she had gone to the hospital for the treatment of her aunt. The two had exchanged phone numbers and started chatting with each other.

In October 2019, Jadhav proposed marriage to her. He also spoke to the girl’s mother and assured her he would talk to his father too.

In December 2019, Jadhav allegedly called the girl to Dadar and the two then went to Dadar Chowpatty.

At Chowpatty, Jadhav allegedly took her to an isolated spot and forced himself upon her. He did the same on February 24, this year, at the same place.

On March 20, the girl received a phone call from another girl informing her that she and Jadhav were in a relationship for the past four years. When the girl confronted Jadhav, he reportedly told her that he won’t be able to marry her.

The girl confided in her parents and they approached Borivli police which directed her to Dadar police.

Police registered a rape case against Jadhav under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Ofdense (POCSO) act.

Jadhav was arrested on Thursday and produced in court that remanded him in three-day police custody.

Advocate Sunil Pandey, who appeared for Jadhav, said the latter had been trapped by the girl’s family as he had a government job. The accused has chat records to support this, he said. He also claimed that the girl had lodged a similar complaint against another boy in the past.