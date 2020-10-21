Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old step-daughter

Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old step-daughter

Malvani police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old step-daughter.According to the police, the incident took place on October...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:12 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Malvani police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old step-daughter.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 18 around 4am when the survivor and her mother were sleeping at their home in Malvani, Malad. The survivor’s mother told police that her husband covered her daughter’s mouth with his hand and sexually assaulted her.

“When I woke up and saw my daughter crying. I found several bite marks on her person and she later narrated her ordeal. When I questioned him, my husband, he started hitting me and then fled from the house,” the complainant told police.

“The survivor told her mother that she was also assaulted by her step-father a few months back, but she was scared at that time and didn’t tell that to anyone,” said an officer from Malvani police station.

The survivor and her mother later visited Malvani police station and filed a complaint against the accused. “We have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape), 376(2)(N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3(a) (penetrative sexual assault), 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Oct 20, 2020 23:46 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Oct 20, 2020 23:41 IST
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:27 IST

latest news

Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
PGIMER tells staffers to be vigilant after body swap at mortuary
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
Four robbers uproot ATM in Zirakpur, one held after chase
Oct 21, 2020 00:36 IST
Chandigarh mayor left red-faced as BJP councillors skip MC meet
Oct 21, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.